Encroachments outside CHK creating hardships for patients

KARACHI: Encroachments and illegal parking of motors outside the major tertiary care hospital, Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, are causing hardships for visiting patients and rescue vehicles carrying emergency patients. Hospital sources said that this issue urgently needs the attention of Provincial Minister of Sindh for Local Government and Anti-Encroachment Cell of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to resolve it on a permanent basis.

The encroachments at the road leading to the Emergency Department are a nuisance for visiting patients, their attendants, as well as, medical staff. The encroachments outside the CHK are not only causing hindrance in free movement of ambulances carrying patients but also creating problems to people who rush to the hospital in case of any emergency.

Ironically, District Municipal Corporation South has established its parking site on the edge of MA Jinnah Road leading to main Emergency Department of CHK instead of removing private rescue vehicles’ counters, tea stalls and kiosks of vendors, fruit & vegetable sellers and illegally parked vehicles of shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, rickshaw and taxi drivers have also established their illegal stands around the hospital in connivance with corrupt traffic police officials.

Patients, visitors and medical staff have been facing problems due to constant road blockage and encroachments outside the hospital. Medical superintendent, Dr Ruth Pfau CHK, Dr Khadim Hussain Qureshi, while talking to PPI, said the hospital management has already approached authorities concerned of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for removal of the encroachments and illegal parking outside the hospital on a permanent basis.

Director, Anti-Encroachment Cell, District Municipal Corporation South, Syed Kazim Shah, said the encroachments outside the CHK have been removed on several occasions in past but some influential persons of the area help tea stall owners, vendors and fruit & vegetable sellers to reestablish their encroachments again.

He said encroachments and illegal parking of vehicles would be removed outside CHK for smooth flow of traffic and ambulances.