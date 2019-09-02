Buzdar credits Imran for internationalising held Kashmir issue

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that due to the concerted efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Kashmir issue has been highlighted on every international forum.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that Indian PM Narendra Modi’s illegal action to change the special status of the occupied Kashmir has posed a serious threat to the entire region.

Buzdar said that time is near when Kashmiris will get freedom from Indian occupation.

“India can no more fool the world,” he added.