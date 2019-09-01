PPP lawmakers slam govt for ‘victimising’ party leaders

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) women lawmakers have asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to stop victimisation of the party’s leadership.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Sunday, Provincial President PPP Women Wing and MPA Nighat Orakzai, PPP Secretary Information Senator Rubina Khalid and PPP leader Shahzia Tehmas slammed the PTI government for sending back PPP co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur to jail from hospital despite their deteriorating health.

They said that the government had committed ‘contempt of court’ by disobeying the orders of the Supreme Court. “Is PM Imran Khan above all laws,” the PPP women legislators asked. They also questioned the narrative of so-called across the broad accountability in the country.

The PPP women lawmakers asked the government to take practical steps instead of giving mere statements on Kashmir issue.

They said the government had made contacted with only 12 foreign countries to apprise them about ongoing Kashmir situations, which they termed as great blow to Pakistan foreign policy.

Nighat Orakzai said the incumbent government acts are reminded us about former military dictator Ziaul Haq regime. She said it was completely unfair to disallowing Asifa Bhutto to meet her father. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is following footsteps of Indian premier Modi. She alleged that PM had sold out Kashmir during his visit to the United States.

Senator Robina Khalid criticised that the performance of PTI led federal and provincial governments was remained dismal during last one year as they failed to meet all targets, especially failure to fulfil promises made with the masses.

She said the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit Project is a glaring example of PTI failure.

Commenting on the tragic incident in Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Robina Khalid said that provincial government of PTI was remained inactive during the Kohistan incident, in which at least 26 lost their lives and many left injured. Furthermore, she criticised that the PTI failed to bring any changes despite its six years rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa She observed that the recent medical test had exposed its claim about education emergency in the province.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that the attitude of KP Chief Minister is undemocratic. She said the lies are telling on social media. She said it was completely unjust to disallow daughter to meet with father. She said there is a clear difference between words and deeds of the incumbent government.