ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that PM Imran has exposed true face of India in front of whole world and now they can’t hide the atrocities they have been committing in Kashmir.

She said that PM’s address in Houston, Texas was a success.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has taken over India and it is spreading hatred everywhere, India has lost credibility under Modi-led government, she added.