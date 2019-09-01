Pakistan presents Kashmir case on int’l forum despite India’s protests

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan successfully highlighted the Kashmir dispute and the plight of suppressed Kashmiris at the 4th South Asian Speakers’ Summit in Maldives on Sunday despite India’s attempts to divert attention from the issue by keeping it off the conference’s agenda.

It was the first interaction between Pakistan and India at government level after latter’s unilateral action in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on August 5.

National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri led the Pakistani delegation at the conference and effectively raised the voice of oppressed Kashmiris. The Indian delegation tried to create hindrance during his speech but he effectively intercepted the Indian participants in the conference and spoke for a good 14 minutes.

Suri said that India had created a humanitarian crisis through continuous curfew and lockdown in the occupied valley.

The participants of the conference strongly condemned India’s atrocities in IOK and urged international community to take notice of Indian brutalities.

The regional summit on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is jointly organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the People’s Majlis in Male’ on September 1-2. The conference will be followed by a half-day field visit on Monday.