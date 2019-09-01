Muharram ul Harram reminds us about supreme sacrifices, says President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that to become an ideal society, we have to adopt traits like unity, forbearance and religious harmony.

He congratulated Muslims on commencement of the new Hijrah calendar 1441 and wished them well.

“This government is for change, every milestone will be achieved soon and people will have a prosperous life,” he said.

He further said that the month of Muharram reminds us of sacrifices and how one should serve the religion. It teaches us to face hardships without complaining and to keep fighting the injustice, he added.