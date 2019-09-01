Man killed in IED blast in Bajaur

BAJAUR: Gul Dad Khan, a resident of Hasham Charmang, was killed when a roadside remote control bomb went off in Charmang area of Bajaur tribal district on Sunday, officials said.

They said that people of the nearby area immediately rushed to the scene after the blast and transported the victim to a hospital for treatment.

However, the victim died on the way to the hospital.

Personnel of Bajaur Levies also reached the area and launched a search for the unknown miscreants. However, no arrest was made till the filing of the report.