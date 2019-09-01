Kashmir future?

Is this a new beginning for a stagnant freedom movement?

By Emran Naseem

Article 370 in the Indian Constitution has been abolished, that gives a special status to Kashmir, and Kashmiris. Now Kashmiris became equal Indian citizens?

In 1846, the East India Company sold Kashmir to Raja Gulab Singh for 75 lakh Nanakshahee Rupees, under the treaty of Amritsar. History actually narrates that the Treaty of Amritsar is the foundation of Dogra rule in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. In 1947 Maharaja Hari Singh has given special status to Kashmir, to protect the interests of Kashmiri pundits, a Hindu Brahmin minority in a Muslim majority, in the 26 October 1947 Accession agreement with the Government of India. Article 35A was inserted in 1954 by Indian president on the request of Prime Minister Nehru, and was meant for six months, and its continuation was not constitutional. But Article 370 is different, it was temporary but given constitutional protection in 1954, and that temporary status continued till now.

How will demographic change Kashmir? Divide and rule, divide Kashmir not only geographically but socially too by bringing demographic changes, and creating a social and cultural divide between Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. This too will strengthen the Indian government’s writ.

This is an Indian conscious effort to separate the Indo-China dispute on Ladakh, and the Indo-Pakistan one in Kashmir, as after the division India would be in a better position on Kashmir.

And what if the Kashmiris want to be governed under Article 370?

Why do the elected Jammu and Kashmir Assemblies not have a comprehensive constitutional plan?

Why they were relying on Articles 370 and 35A, while those were meant to be temporary in 1950 and 1954 respectively?

Had the Kashmiri political elite did enough to keep the movement abreast with the changing political scenario? What was the Kashmiri proposal or the Indian government offer? It was more the Kashmiris’ responsibility to chalk out their governance plan than the Indians’. The Kashmiri political leadership has to answer to Kashmiris about the relevance of their politics.

For 69 years, Kashmiris’ political fate was hanging on a temporary law, Article 370. This is a political governance failure for both Kashmiris and Indians, now that the Indian government has tuned the table around and abrogated Article 370.

No militant freedom movement can be succeeded without a sound political strategy and backing, Kashmiris’ armed liberation movement was certainly lacking an impactful political backing, but a blend of both will work now on.

This will definitely bring fresh oxygen to Kashmiri politics after the 2016 Burhan Vani assassination. It serves as a wakeup call. Now is the time Kashmiris must be on a same page, make proactive political manoeuvring inside Kashmir and on the international front, as a freedom movement cannot attain her objective without a solid political backing.

Maybe by 2030, within 10 years, the dynamics of regional politics will change. And hopefully this new political change will start a new journey of regional peace, where Kashmiris, Indians, Pakistanis and Chinese will look at the greater good of all, regional peace and economic empowerment.

Pakistan’s most appropriate option is and will be through diplomacy and pursuit of a proactive foreign policy. Just a fortnight from now, on 17 September the General Assembly of United Nations will be meeting and all 193 member states will be participating. In that both Pakistani and Indian Prime Ministers will be addressing. During this time Pakistan has to boost diplomatic support with other heads of states, specifically amongst the 15 members of the UNSC, five of them permanent. Among them, Pakistan must try to get maximum support on Kashmir as this is a key peace and security issue for the region. As many statesmen as highlight the Kashmir peace and security issue, it will be an advantage for the Kashmiris.

This is a new beginning of a stagnant Kashmir freedom and political movement.