Islamic Military Counter Terror Coalition to train Indian pellet gun shooters

RIYADH – As part of the Arab states’ fortification of defence and economic ties with India, which has seen the countries give civilian accolades to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Islamic Military Counter Terror Coalition (IMCTC) will provide training to the Indian Army in the usage of the pellet guns.

The intergovernmental counter-terrorist alliance of countries in the Muslim world, united around military intervention against ISIS and other counter-terrorist activities, will host Indian pellet gun shooters in the UAE in September, where not only would the soldiers be provided the required training, further military deals are expected to be signed between the Gulf Cooperation Council states and India.

“We realise that given recent developments in the region the Indian Army would require more arms and ammunitions, along with the required training to use the latest technology. This of course entrails Indian military needs across the border and within the territories that it wishes to continue to exercise control over,” a senior official of the IMCTC told The Dependent.

Sources further confirm that new defence deals will be signed between India and the states of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain next month.

And just like the award ceremonies for Indian premier Narendra Modi in the UAE and Bahrain this month, the IMCTC will be in-charge of providing security during the defence deal signing events as well.