Indian troops martyr 16 Kashmiris in August

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred 16 Kashmiris, including a young boy and a woman, during the past month of August, in the occupied Kashmir.

During the period, three hundred and sixty six (366) people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel.

Over 5,000 people, including Hurriyat leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mian Qayoom, President of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association; Mohammed Yasin Khan, chairman of the Kashmir Economic Alliance; Raja Muzaffar Butt, an anti-corruption crusader; an Arabic scholar; National Conference leaders Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, Engineer Rashid, activists and youth, were arrested.

At least 14 women were disgraced whereas 31 residential houses were damaged by the troops, paramilitary and police personnel during the siege and search operations in the month.