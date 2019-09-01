Heavy rains bring traffic to a standstill in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi was hit by yet another spell of severe rainfall on Sunday which resulted in heavy flooding and water accumulation in major parts of the city.

Roads remained clogged and traffic came to a virtual standstill in the metropolis as several parts of the metropolis including Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Bahadurabad, Dhoraji, Malir, Tariq Road, Tipu Sultan Road, Abdullah Haroon Road and North Karachi among others experienced heavy flooding.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more heavy rains in Karachi in the coming days. The PMD has reported that stormy weather and “thunderous rains” are likely to be experienced in isolated parts of the city.