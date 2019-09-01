Failing to achieve own financial targets cements PTI regime’s gross incompetence: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that the level of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime’s incompetence can be gauged from the fact that it has once again miserably failed to achieve its own financial targets.

In a statement over the Rs64 billion tax revenue shortfall for the first two months of the fiscal year, Marriyum said the “selected prime minister cannot fool the people of Pakistan with lies over twitter anymore”.

She said that despite record loans in the first year, extreme devaluation and hyperinflation the PTI regime registered record shortfall. “The most disturbing fact is that the government crushed the people of Pakistan with a 200 per cent increase in gas prices and a 35 per cent increase in electricity tariffs. The unqualified and clueless regime has not been able to channel funds to meet the targets they themselves had set,” she added.

“These failures have once again falsified the tall claims of the regime’s financial team who bragged about setting the economy on the path to recovery during the second half of the year. The latest released statistics have proven that all officials from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman right down to junior officials were lying to the nation,” the PML-N leader further added.

She quoted the premier’s words saying, “The government is dishonest and a thief which is why the people do not trust them and pay taxes”.

Marriyum also slammed the PM for writing off Rs300 billion in loans and tax-evasion for the rich overnight while crushing the country’s poor under massive taxes and levies. Khan, she said, has snatched the impoverished Pakistani’s right to even survive rubbing salt into the wounds of an ailing nation.

She said that the premier has given a third National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the rich with this Rs300 billion right-off after giving massive NROs to his sister Aleema Khan and “his ATM machine Jahangir Tareen”.

“The selected prime minister and his imposed regime have failed at every front, be that economy, development or social welfare for the masses,” she concluded.