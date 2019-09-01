Can clean up Karachi before Peshawar BRT completion if given the chance: CM KP

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

The Sindh provincial government’s inability to clear Karachi of solid waste scattered all over the streets of the metropolis has invited criticism from across the political spectrum with Chief Minster Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan being the latest the join in on the onslaught, claiming that he can clean up the city before Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is completed if he is given the opportunity.

Speaking at the fifth groundbreaking ceremony of the University Road station of the BRT, CM Khan commented on the Karachi garbage disposal fiasco explaining that if he were running things this issue would not have existed. “It is the simplest thing to do, just takes time and money and luckily we have an abundance of both here in KP, just look around you”, he commented while pointing towards a completed section of the BRT road being uprooted for a redo.

When asked to justify the new December 2021 deadline for construction to be completed on the BRT and how it affected his claim to clean-up Karachi, CM KP explained, “Deadlines are merely mental constructs and I have completed the construction of the BRT in my mind as has my cabinet and my party leadership therefore justifying all timeline extensions and budget enhancements for the on-ground completion. I have already developed a thought-form of a garbage-less Karachi and I haven’t even been there, and that right there is true progress!”