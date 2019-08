KARACHI: Meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held today in Karachi for purpose of Muharram-ul-Haram moon sighting.

Chairman of the committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman will head the meeting.

To extend help and evidence to Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also meet in their respective areas for moon sighting.