Rs4.59 per liter cut in petrol price

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday announced to reduce the prices of petroleum products from September 1.

Petrol price would be reduced by Rs4.59 per litre with new price standing at Rs113.24 per litre. A notification in this regard would be issued on 1200 hours, the finance ministry said.

The prices of high speed diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel would be lowered by Rs7.67, Rs4.27, and Rs5.63 per litre, respectively.

The new respective per-liter prices of high speed diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel would be RsRs124.80, Rs99.57, and Rs91.89.

On the other hand, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price in Punjab has been slashed by Rs4.40 per litre.

As per details, the new price of CNG will be effective from midnight or from September 1and in Punjab fuel gas would be sold at Rs85.50 per litre.