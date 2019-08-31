Ready for ‘conditional’ bilateral talks with India, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is ready to engage in ‘conditional’ dialogue with New Delhi.

He further said that Pakistan always wanted to solve existing issues with India through dialogue and if any country will mediate then Pakistan will welcome that too.

“Pakistan is ready for the dialogue but it will only work if India is equally interested,” he said.

However, Qureshi made it clear that for bilateral talks certain conditions have to be fulfilled. India must lift the curfew and release all Hurriyat leadership under detention, he added.