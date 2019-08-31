WASA’s claims go down the drain

–WASA had installed live rain tracking systems at vital locations across the city but the system turned out to be ineffective

LAHORE: During the recent spell of rains in Lahore nearly 16 millimetres of rain accumulated in several parts of the city on Saturday. Streets were clogged by the accumulation of rainwater in places including Ganga Ram Hospital Road, Qartaba Chowk, Shadman, Waris Road and Mall Road.

It was learnt that WASA had recently installed live rain tracking systems at vital locations across the city but the system turned out to be ineffective in the face of severe rainwater accumulation.

Abdul Rehman, a resident of Majeed Nizami Road said, “Water accumulation in our part of the city has resulted in health issues but the authorities turn a blind eye to our complaints”.

A shopkeeper in Qartaba Chowk, Akhlaq Aslam said, “Our businesses get seriously affected by the accumulation of rainwater but WASA fails to do anything about it. Whenever we contact them (WASA), their officers tell us to be patient and say that the matter would be resolved soon but the situation remains unchanged.”

A resident of Waris Road area, Shumaila Nasir said, “Sometimes rainwater enters our house, while it is almost impossible to step out when it is raining. My husband has contacted WASA teams on numerous occasions but no action is taken. People enjoy the rainy weather but it makes our lives intolerable.”

A patient of the Ganga Ram hospital, Khursheed Sadiq said that water had accumulated outside the emergency gate of the hospital due to which he had to go through a lot of problems. “All patients seemed unable to enter the gate today. I don’t understand why hospital management does not get WASA to remove the water. ”

WASA’s spokesperson Imtiaz Ghori said, “It was normal rain of 16 millimetres and WASA staff kept all the locations clear of water accumulation. Localities, where there was more water accumulation, are being cleared by WASA using machinery.”