Qureshi accuses India of violating religious rights of Kashmiris

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at a rally in Thar district, Sindh accused the Indian government of violating the “religious freedoms” of the people of occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a convention organised by Sindh’s Hindu community, the foreign minister said that while people were being kept from going to mosques under Modi’s rule, “temples were functioning freely in Pakistan.”

He further added that the world should take notice of the fact that the curfew imposed in the occupied valley prohibited the people from celebrating Eid.

He also pointed out that India had drifted from the ideals of its founding fathers while Pakistan had stayed true to the humanistic and inclusive vision of the Quaid.

“Today’s India is negating the philosophies of Nehru and Gandhi. The ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has overshadowed India,” he said.

Qureshi said that he would be paying a visit to the Shiv temple to ensure the rights of the Hindu community in Pakistan.

“I am visiting the area as per the philosophy of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. We will ensure that the lives, property and honour of the Hindu community are secure,” added the foreign minister.