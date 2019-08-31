Pakistan Women High Performance Camp for BD, England, SL-A concluded

ABBOTTABAD: The two-week long High Performance Camp of Pakistan Women Cricket Board setup for the forthcoming Pakistan-Bangladesh and England scheduled Series and Pakistan-A team tour to Sri Lanka concluded here at lush green Abbottabad on Saturday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board High Performance conditioning camp to prepare women players for the upcoming cricketing season involved 30 women cricketers.

The purpose of the camp was to prepare the players for the upcoming domestic and international assignments.

A tough international season awaits Pakistan with series against Bangladesh and England, culminating with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup that will be played in Australia in March next year.