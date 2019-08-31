‘Mombatti mafia behind Amazon fires,’ says Brazilian president Bolsonaro

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has held the ‘mombatti mafia’ responsible for the devastating fires sweeping through the Amazon rainforest, claiming that ‘liberal fascist’ non-governmental organizations have deliberately started the blazes to punish him for cutting their funding.

In a Facebook live broadcast on Wednesday, Jair Bolsonaro said that “everything indicates” that non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the ‘mombatti mafia from the international lobby’, were going to the Amazon to “set fire” to the forest.

“These enemies of the state, these liberal fascists, the mombatti mafia, that does nothing but criticise the country for no good reason, clearly siding with our adversaries, are not only spreading lies about me and my country, but are in fact directly responsible for everything wrong that is happening. They just light up mombattis when they don’t like something, now they used the mombattis to burn the forest,” Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro made the claim again later while speaking to a steel conference. “On the question of burning in the Amazon, which has clearly been initiated by NGOs because they lost money, what is the intention? To unnecessarily create problems for me,” he said.

Talking to The Dependent, Bolsonaro further said the world needs to take notice of what is happening to the Amazon.

“You know what’s really on fire? It’s the countries of origin of these mombatti mafias who are burning down the donations to my Amazon funds,” he said.