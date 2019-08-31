Modi’s govt ethnic cleansing of Muslims should set alarm bells ringing: PM

by APP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that reports in Indian and international media about Indian premier Narendra Modi government’s ethnic cleansing of Muslims should send alarm bells ringing across the world.

The illegal annexation of Kashmir was part of a wider policy to target Muslims, the prime minister said in his latest tweet.

The prime minister tagged a story of NDTV with his tweet about Modi’s government move putting nationality of about 4 million people in Assam region at stake.