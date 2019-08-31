‘Kashmir Hour’ marked at Pakistani missions across the globe

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Hour was observed at several Pakistani missions across the world wherein a large number of overseas Pakistanis expressed solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

United Kingdom:

A ceremony was held at Pakistan High Commission in London which was attended by over 300 people.

Addressing the occasion, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Nafees Zakariya said, “There are United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination under an UN-supervised plebiscite,” he said, adding “India has blatantly violated UNSC resolutions which do not allow any party to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir.”

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan High Commission, photos documenting Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir were displayed and a collective prayer was held for the Kashmiri people during the Friday congregation at the high commission.

United States:

A ceremony was held at the embassy of Pakistan in Washington where Ambassador Dr Asad Majeed Khan addressed the ceremony, which was attended by officials of the embassy along with members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities.

Canada:

The High Commission of Pakistan in Ottawa arranged a ceremony to observe ‘Kashmir Hour’. National anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played to mark the event.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Raza Bashir Tarrar in his address said that Pakistanis stand in solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren. He said the international community should take notice of sufferings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupants.

Participants at the event held placards condemning the human rights situation in the occupied valley.

France:

Addressing the Pakistani community on the occasion in Paris, Pakistan’s Ambassador to France Moin-ul-Haque reiterated the resolve of the government and the people of Pakistan “to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people and to continue political, diplomatic and moral support for their cause.”

Saudi Arabia:

In Saudi Arabia, Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah observed ‘Kashmir Hour’ to show their resolve to extend all political, diplomatic and moral assistance to the people of Kashmir.

Speaking to the participants, Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz said “The day is a manifestation of the resolve that Pakistan will not remain silent until Kashmiris achieve their right to self-determination.”

Japan:

In Japan, a gathering was held at the Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo. Participants of the gathering carried flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In his address ambassador Imtiaz Ahmed said: “The Indian government through its inhumane and barbaric actions cannot suppress the righteous demand of the Kashmiri people.”

Belgium and Luxembourg:

In Belgium and Luxembourg an event was organized by Pakistan’s embassy in Brussels which was attended by a large number of people from the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities.

National anthems of Pakistan and AJK were played at the ceremony. People chanted slogans for the freedom of occupied Kashmir and condemned Indian oppression there.

Iran:

The Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran and Pakistani consulates in Mashhad and Zahidan held rallies in their respective cities. Large banners with condemning Indian action the occupied region, along with a message of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in support of the Kashmir people, were hoisted at the embassy and consulate buildings.

Afghanistan:

In Kabul the entire embassy staff including the ambassador participated in a program organised to mark ‘Kashmir hour’. National anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played.

Tajikistan:

In Dushanbe a ceremony marking Kashmir hour commenced with the recitation of Holy Quran. Community members from all walks of life including embassy officials participated in the event.

Addressing the participants, Ambassador Imran Haider highlighted the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the “atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian occupying forces in the valley.” He highlighted “the illegal and unilateral actions of the Indian government to change the demography of the disputed territory.” He added that such steps of India were in contravention of the UNSC resolutions and a breach of the Simla Agreement.

In the end, a special documentary on the plight of the Kashmiris was played.