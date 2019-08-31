Govt planning to call international conference on Kashmir dispute, says Farogh

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem said on Saturday that government is seriously considering to call an international conference to further raise the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir.

He also said that in this conference invitations will be sent to ambassadors and those who have a sound command on subject of international relations.

“In this conference, legal opinions, as well as opinions related to international norms, would be sought and discussed,” he stated.

The possible venue for this conference would be either Islamabad or Azad Kashmir, he said.