Former PSM chairman, director finance acquitted in corruption case

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday acquitted former Pakistan Steel Mills chairman Moeen Aftab and ex-director finance Sameen Asghar in corruption case.

The reference regarding allegation of Rs4 billion remained sub-judice for seven years.

The court announced its verdict citing lack of evidence against the two suspects in the case.

According to the National Accountability Bureau’s reference filed in 2012, the raw material for the mills were brought on expensive rates, which benefited the dealers directly.