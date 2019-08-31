Foreign Affairs Committee of US Congress to discuss Kashmir issue

WASHINGTON: After living under Indian siege since August 5, the day India revoked Article 370, now apart from United Nations Security Council, United States Congress has also acknowledged the crisis going on in the valley.

Foreign affairs committee of the US Congress will discuss this issue in detail for the very first time in its history.

The US Congress Asia sub-committee will also be briefed about the offences being committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

“I’m waiting to hear about the gross human rights violations in Kashmir by Indian forces,” congressman Brad Sherman said in a statement.