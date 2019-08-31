Fakhar ruled out of pre-season training camp

LAHORE: Pakisan test opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of further participation in the ongoing pre-season conditioning camp, after being advised one-week rest for a right-knee injury.

A spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board said here on Saturday that Fakhar’s MRI scans were examined by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, which had advised the left-handed opener to continue his rehabilitation programme.

The panel would review his recovery after 10 days before taking a decision about his safe return to competitive cricket.