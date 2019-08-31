Dengue fever affects 200 foreigners in Karachi

KARACHI: Dengue fever has affected over 200 Chinese who are working on a project in Karachi; however, the condition of the patients is stable, said sources.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has also confirmed the reporting of 200 dengue fever cases from one specific area of Karachi and said that the affectees are Chinese.

Dengue fever is on the rise in Karachi as the result of poor sanitation following recent rains. Dengue has already claimed six lives this year so far, out of which, three were females.

In 2019, a total of 1,500 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh province so far, 1,438 from Karachi alone.

The symptoms of dengue fever include high fever, headache, nausea, severe pain in the joints and muscles. The dengue peak season started in August and is likely to continue till December.

Sindh Health Department has established a medical camp in Hawkesbay area following the outbreak of dengue and treatment of dengue fever affectees is underway. The condition of all patients is stable.