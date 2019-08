KARACHI: A Chinese engineer died after he fell down from the rooftop of a power plant at Port Qasim early on Saturday.

According to details, a Chinese national Yaung Jao, in his 40s, working at a roof of a power plant accidentally lost his balance and fell to the ground.

Yaung Jao died on the spot and his body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for legal formalities where it was handed over to the Chinese Consulate officials in Karachi for further action.