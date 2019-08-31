12,584 murder, narcotics cases disposed of by model courts in 5 months, says CJP

ISLAMABAD: During the award distribution ceremony of Model Criminal Trial Courts (MCTC) held in Islamabad on Friday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa was told that a total of 12,584 murder and narcotics cases have been disposed of in five months by 167 model courts set up across the country.

“Model courts have delivered what these were set up for, providing inexpensive justice to the poor and then, delivering it on time without any unnecessary delay. People have finally started to trust courts and legal system in the country,” an official told the participants.

CJP told the participants that the devotion of judges made this dream turned into reality and now people are availing the facility of swift justice everywhere.

“I would like to thank all the judges who played their part and helped the outdated justice system to shift on a modern technique, which should have been implemented way before. Masses can now trust the judicial system because it is there to facilitate them,” he added.

The ceremony was attended by Director General Model Courts of Pakistan Sohail Nasir, DG FJA Hayat Ali Shah, EJI Team and position holder MCTC judges from all over Pakistan, as per the communique.

Sohail Nasir, Munir Ahmed Mari Sessions judge Loralai, Zafar Jaan additional sessions judge Barkhan, Asadullah Kakar additional sessions judge Dera Murad Jamali and several others obtained the positions.