Plastic waste is a problem that urgently needs solving

By Sidra Imam

Today, almost everything in our daily lives is either plastic or contains plastic. From the very basic household objects to our workspace supplies, or even hangout spot and children’s parks are riddled with plastic junk. Every local vendor-buyer knows only one means of vending goods and supplies, The Single-Use Plastic Bags. In the process this becomes criminal negligence with severe consequences because plastic is not only dangerous to our health, it has significantly harmful effects on our environment and wildlife.

Which begs the previously disregarded question of who is making Pakistan a Plastic-stan? The answer is simple, it is us, the people. Our lack of awareness, absence of strict governmental regulations and of a feasible structure to carry out nationwide campaigns to discourage the use of plastic. All of these factors contribute to making Pakistan a plastic-stan. Pakistan is among the countries who mismanage plastic disposal at a rate of 100%, which means that it is not properly disposed even after collection, which magnifies the scarcity of sufficient waste recycling mechanism in the country to cater to its plastic usage of 52 billion plastic bags per year. Either it is left to litter various sites, or dumped in open areas due to successive authorities’ poor disposal means.

Mismanagement of plastic waste leads to further municipal maladministration and general negative effects, such as; sewage blockage, water pollution, infertility of agricultural lands, wildlife endangerment, and environment degradation, to name a few. The waste management system in Pakistan is as corrupt and deficient as the awareness of its need among the general public.

Let’s have a look at some facts and figures:

The global usage of plastic has been on the rise for the past 50 years and the production crossed 350 million tons in 2015.

Pakistan is unfortunately on top among the countries who mismanage plastic disposal at the rate of 100%.

In Pakistan, the plastic waste generation is 0.1 kg/person per day.

There are insufficient plastic waste recycling plants to cater the recycling problem of a country which contributes 1.5 per cent of global waste and that is estimated to reach 1.77 per cent as early as 2025.

Destructions due to recent rain-spells in Karachi depicted a perfect picture to emphasise the severity of the mismanaged plastic waste, where we could only witness piles of plastic waste that was pulled out of the filthy conduits, drains, and ditches around the city under the ‘Let’s Clean Karachi’ campaign launched by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi.

How to minimise the plastic usage: The recent “Say No to Plastic” awareness campaign in Islamabad, where the single use plastic is now banned in the city with hefty penalties for the non-compliers should be expanded countrywide.

Aggressive awareness campaigns should be launched where common people are educated about the disadvantages of plastic use and discarding inconsequently.

Plan the counteract to respond to the citizens’ confusion and hindrances following plastic-ban because as soon as the ban was imposed in the federal capital – Islamabad, the confusion was all-inclusive, many who were not aware of this change, had to face significant trouble while shopping.

Before imposing ban, the relevant authorities should set up massive awareness programmes.

Proper disposal techniques should be implemented.

Recycling plants and waste collection units should be installed countrywide.

Use of biodegradable bags should be promoted.

Tax should be imposed on plastic bag manufacturing companies in order to discourage consumption and preference for single-use plastic.

Not only companies, but our people should also take responsibility of if not eliminating, then reducing the use of plastic by being responsible citizens.

LET’S AIM TO CLEAN PAKISTAN FROM ALL THE PLASTIC WASTE!

The writer is a Sindh MPA from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. She can be contacted at [email protected]