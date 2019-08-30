categoryTermID28406----CategoryParentID0------
August 30, 2019
The Dependent issue 134
Kashmir Solidarity Hour observed with zeal in Lahore
Doctor shot dead in Karachi in suspected sectarian attack
Netanyahu tells Macron timing wrong for Iran talks
Govt likely to reduce POL prices by up to Rs7.67 per litre
Sheikh Rashid gets electric shock during Kashmir Hour address
No contact with in-laws in Kashmir since three weeks, says Urmila
Nuclear shadow hovering over South Asia, PM Imran opines in NYT
Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan accused of rape by third woman: judicial sources
16 new heritage sites listed in the Punjab Gazette
Punjab govt to negotiate with Sikhs over girl’s ‘forced conversion’
Law ministry prepares draft amendments to NAB rules
Sanctions-hit Lebanese bank denies Hezbollah ties
Brexit: PM Johnson faces mounting legal, political, diplomatic challenges
Brazil’s Bolsonaro awaits news on US help for Amazon
The Dependent issue 134
