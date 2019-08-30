Six people dead, 20 missing after bus falls into ravine in Kohistan

KOHISTAN: Six people died on the spot when a bus full of passengers fell in a ravine in the Kandia tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

As per the details, 26 passengers were travelling on the bus when it slipped and fell into a ravine. Search for the missing 20 persons is underway.

It has been told by the local authorities that all the passengers on the bus belonged to same family and were going somewhere to attend a function.

DPO Kohistan, Raja Abdul Saboor told media that final report by the police will be submitted later and without that nothing can be said for sure.

“It’ll take almost four to five hours before police reach the spot,” he added.