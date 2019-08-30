Sindh CM suspends LU secretary

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has suspended the services of the Secretary Board of Revenue (BoR) Land Utilization department (LU) and Additional Director General Malir Development Authority (MDA) for illegally issuing a challan for the regularization of 159 acres cancelled land in District West.

Secretary LU, BoR department Danish Saeed (BPS-20) and additional DG MDA Sohail Khan (BPS-19) were suspended immediately after the case was uncovered by the CM after he issued an inquiry into the matter.

The chief minister enquired as to how the LU department could issue a challan without calling for a report from DC West and obtaining the approval of relevant authority. He said that the land in question was a cancelled case not only by the department but also by an ordinance issued in 2000.

He ordered chief secretary Mumtaz Shah to transfer the entire staff of the LU department and post other staff in their place.

The chief minister directed Chairman Anti-Corruption Mohammad Waseem to conduct an inquiry into the matter and report it within two days.

The statement issued by the ACE department says, “Chief Minister Sindh has taken serious notice of illegal regularization of 159 Acres cancelled land K-28, Phase-II, Trans Lyari Quarters, Hawksbay Road, West-Karachi and has directed for constitution of an enquiry committee in Enquiries & Anticorruption Establishment and submission of enquiry report within two days without fail. Besides, the Chief Ministers has also ordered for placement of services of Danish Saeed, Member (Land Utilization) Board of Revenue and Mohammad Sohail Khan, Additional Director General, Malir Development Authority and all other offices/ officials who are involved in the instant matter under suspension. Moreover, all the officers/official have been directed to remain at their headquarter during the investigation. Major reshuffle shall be made in the Land Utilization Department.”

Minister for Enquiries & Anticorruption Establishment, Sindh has also emphasized for quick implementation of orders of the Chief Ministers’ orders.

Besides, a raid has been conducted on the office of Secretary Land Utilisation Board of Revenue by the Anti-Corruption team. Office records have been seized and officers are being interrogated. Additionally, the site office of the builder in question at Hawksbay has also been sealed.