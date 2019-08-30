Shia doctor shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A doctor belonging to the Shia community was gunned down in Gulshan-i-Iqbal on Friday in an apparent sectarian attack.

As per details, Dr Haider Askari, 58, was shot by at least two people who were on a bike. The incident happened at KDA Market, Block- 3, near Disco Bakery. The identity of the attackers is yet to be determined by the police.

Police told reporters that Haider was attacked when he was returning home after completion of his shift at a government hospital in Korangi.

According to the initial investigation, the deceased sustained a single bullet on his left shoulder but he could not survive.

The officer investigating the case said that sectarian killing can’t be ruled out as a possible motive of murder because the month of Muharram is about to start.

“However, he might have been killed for another reason like robbery or personal enmity,” he said.

Gulshan SP Shahnawaz Chachar said that the attackers asked Dr Askari to pull over his car but suspecting foul play, the doctor stepped on the accelerator in an attempt to escape. Casing from a 30-bore pistol was found from the crime scene, he added.

This was the second murder of a doctor in the city this week.