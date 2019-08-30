Qureshi discusses held Kashmir with Saudi, South Korean counterparts

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday briefed his Saudi counterpart Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf on India’s unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir, which remains under lockdown since August 5 when the Indian government revoked its special status.

In a telephonic conversation with Al-Assaf, Qureshi shed light on the ongoing atrocities perpetrated by Indian troops against residents of occupied Kashmir and said India wanted to forcefully change the demographic composition of the Muslim-majority valley.

The foreign minister urged the international community to play its role to stop the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. He said the world media was continuously bringing to fore the Indian oppression, and human rights organisations around the world had condemned India’s actions and expressed fears of ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people.

Qureshi further said the people in occupied Kashmir were facing a critical shortage of food and medicines due to the strict curfew. He added that the Indian forces were barging into the houses of civilians and detaining the Kashmiri youth.

The Saudi foreign minister expressed concern on the crisis in occupied Kashmir and agreed on the need to continue contact between the two countries for regional peace.

Qureshi also telephoned South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to apprise her about the latest situation in occupied Kashmir.

Kang expressed the sentiments during her conversation with Foreign Minister Qureshi who, in a telephonic conversation, apprised her about the latest situation in occupied Kashmir.

The top South Korean diplomat said her country is keeping a close eye on developments in the region. She said breach of human rights is a serious issue which needs to be addressed.

Qureshi said the international community will have to play its role to get stopped Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. He said the world media is continuously bringing to fore the Indian oppression. He said the human rights organizations have already expressed their fears of the massacre of Kashmiri people.

The PTI stalwart said the people in occupied Kashmir are facing shortages of food and medicines due to curfew. He said the Indian forces barge into the houses to detain the Kashmiri youth.