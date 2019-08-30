PM Imran speaks to UAE’s Prince Mohammad over IoK situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan called United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed on Friday and informed him about the recent developments in the valley.

During the conversation, PM Imran told UAE crown prince that curfew has reached fourth week and condition has deteriorated further. Islamic countries should play their role in this regard and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries should push this issue on an emergency basis.

PM Imran has been contacting different head of states to engage them in this issue.

Yesterday, he phoned Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and apprised him about the latest situation.

He also called King Abdullah II of Jordan earlier this week and briefed him about the overall situation.