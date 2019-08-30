Multan police arrest female suspect involved in molesting children, filming rapes

MULTAN: Police claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in abusing children sexually and making their nude videos.

The gang, led by a woman, made videos of children to sell them in foreign countries. Police have shifted the suspect to an unknown place and started the interrogation.

Police recovered a minor girl during a raid conducted on the basis of intelligence wing’s report and lodged an FIR against the ring leader.

The 10-year-old victim told police that the gang had sexually abused her and made videos.

“My mother left me for work in a beauty parlor where the suspected woman’s brother and nephew sexually assaulted me and made my nude videos,” she said.

The girl said that she informed her mother about the gang’s act but her mother took money from them and didn’t do anything.

The woman sent the nude videos of children to her husband in Malaysia, police said.

Meanwhile, police have handed over the girl to her mother instead of giving protection.