Lodhi warns of ‘deepening humanitarian crisis’ in held Kashmir

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Thursday apprised the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) President Joanna Wronecka on the deepening humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Lodhi also briefed two senior UN officials on the acute suffering of the people languishing under military lockdown for the past 26 days.

According to reports, Lodhi told the Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock that over 14 million Kashmiris were facing a grim situation since August 5 when India annexed occupied Kashmir, sparking off the crisis.

New Delhi’s “draconian measures”, she said, have led to shortages of food, medicine and essential supplies for over a million Kashmiri people with no end in sight.

She feared that this was “only the tip of the iceberg”.

“The humanitarian situation will become clearer once restrictions are lifted by the Indian authorities. This is not a crisis waiting to happen, there is an even greater crisis waiting to erupt,” Lodhi said.

The occupied territory, according to the Pakistani envoy, has been turned into a large open-air prison, grossly violating human rights of the people.

Thousands of Kashmiris, including business leaders, human rights defenders, elected representatives, teachers, students and children as young as 14, have been rounded up and whisked outside occupied Kashmir, without a trace, according to reports coming out of the disputed state.

During her meeting with Unicef’s Deputy Executive Director Hannan Sulieman, the Pakistani envoy said that systematic human rights violations are being committed by Indian security forces.

“Young boys are being abducted from their homes and being tortured and women and girls were being sexually harassed, molested and dishonored. Sufferings of the Kashmiri children do not see any sign of abetment,” she told the UNICEF official.

“Hundreds of children have lost their eye sights due to the pellet gunshots fired by the Indian occupying forces, including children as young as 4 years old, not only losing their sights but with it their futures and dreams,” she added.

She referred to Reports of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights of the year 2018 and 2019 which further accentuates that children are being arrested under the Public Security Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Protection Act (AFSPA) in complete neglect to the International human rights obligations enshrined in Universal Declaration of Human Rights, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Last month, former occupied Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that since 1989, 5125 cases of rape and 14953 cases of molestation had been registered in the state.

According to a report published by an Indian NGO, 72 of the 318 children killed between 2003 and 2017 were reportedly girls or nearly 23 percent.

Girls have also been subjected to sexual violence, with rape having been employed as “a weapon of war by the state in order to enforce collective punishment and to instill fear among the rebelling populace.