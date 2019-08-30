NAB asks DC Dadu to probe Khursheed Shah’s assests

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dadu to conduct a general search of the properties and assets of former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah and members of his family.

Documents available to Pakistan Today revealed that NAB Sukkar has asked DC Dadu to provide details of properties belonging to Khursheed Shah and his family before September 2.

“Whereas the competent authority has taken the cognizance of an offence allegedly committed by Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah MNA Sukkur and others under the provisions of NAO 1999”,

Member of Shahs family that are under investigation include his spouses Bibi Talat and Bibi Gul Naz, his daughter Bibi Urooj Sheer Bano, Seerat Masroor, his sons Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah, Syed Zeerak Shah, his stepdaughters Bibi Shumalia shah and Umeema Naz, and also Syed Awais Qadir Shah as well as Syed Junaid Qadir shah.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB had gathered irrefutable corruption evidence against the senior Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader.

In addition to this, the tax department of the Anti Benami Zone has also initiated an inquiry against Shah who had purportedly kept assets worth billions of rupees in different cities of Sindh under the names of his front. Sources said that Syed Khursheed Shah has established 83 properties in Sukhar, Rohri, and Karachi on his frontman Pehlaj Mal’s name.

Sources said that Shed Khursheed Shah and his family members have 105 bank accounts in different banks in Karachi, Sukkur and other cities.

Sources said that NAB has completed all its investigation with regard to the PPP leader and the anti-corruption department can arrest him at any time.