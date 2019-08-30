‘Kashmir Hour’ observed in New Delhi, Paris, Jeddah, Tokyo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Kashmiri communities on Friday observed “Kashmir Hour” in various cities and capitals around the world.

According to dispatches, a walk was held at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people in which all diplomats, staff members and their families participated. Banners and slogans calling for rights of the people of Kashmir were raised on the occasion.

Pakistan’s Acting High commissioner Syed Haider Shah in his address to the participants said, “the peaceful demonstration was a message for the international community to fulfil promises they had made to the Kashmiri people.” He said Pakistan would continue to extend diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Kashmir until they get all their rights including the right to self-determination.

Speaking to the Pakistani community in Paris, Pakistan’s ambassador to France, Moin ul Haque reiterated “the resolve of the government and the people of Pakistan to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people and to continue Pakistan’s political, diplomatic and moral support for their cause.” He called on the international community and the permanent members of the United National Security Council to take notice of the blatant human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Pakistan Consulate in Jeddah also observed Friday as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with the people of IOK and to show their resolve to provide all political, diplomatic and moral assistance to the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Raja Ali Ejaz while speaking to the participants said: “The day was a manifestation of the resolve that (the) Pakistani nation would not remain silent until Kashmiris achieve their right to self-determination.”

A gathering was also held at Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo from 12:00 am to 12:30 pm. The congregation carried flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmed while speaking to the gathering said, “through inhuman and barbaric actions, the Indian government cannot suppress the righteous demand of the Kashmiri people.”