August 29, 2019
LAHORE: E paper – August 30, 2019
KARACHI: E paper – August 30, 2019
ISLAMABAD: E paper – August 30, 2019
Government employees remain unregistered despite deadlines
Opp should verify claims before criticising, says Naseem
PM Imran calls Abu Dhabi CP to discuss ‘regional developments’
Fried food items banned in all schools of Punjab
SHCBA moves SC against Justice Isa reference
Trump says 8,600 US troops to remain in Afghanistan after Taliban deal
India alleges cross-border infiltration by Pakistan, ISPR DG bins claim
FBR launches probe against three senior PPP leaders for holding benami properties
Fatima Sohail pleads Punjab IG to change IO in domestic abuse case
Nation to observe Kashmir Hour on Friday
Army briefs foreign media on Kashmir situation
KARACHI: E paper – August 30, 2019
