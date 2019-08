ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Friday said that they will stage ‘Azadi March’ in Muzaffarabad on September 19.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced this while chairing a meeting of JUI-F on the issue of Kashmir and said that every kind of possible help will be extended to Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

“This government is not serious about Kashmir, they are not putting up enough efforts. JUI-F will continue to fight for the liberation of Kashmir,” he said.