Indian poet not credited in new national song released by Info Ministry

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday released a new national song to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day but did not give credit to the Indian poet who had written it over a decade ago.

The song is based on the Indian poet and politician Imran Pratapgarhi’s poem “Han Main Kashmiri Hun”. It was played on television channels across the country on Friday as the nation marked Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the Kashmiris suffering at the hands of Indian forces.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also shared it on Twitter, saying, “This poem accurately describes the plight of residents of Kashmir and how they are enduring Indian cruelty. We are standing with Kashmiris.”

یہ ترانہ مقبوضہ جموں کشمیر میں بھارتی ظلم و بربریت کا شعری بیان ہے۔ وادی جنت نظیر بارود کا ڈھیر بن چکی ہے۔ ہر محاذ پر کشمیریوں کے حق کی آواز بلند کریں گے ۔ #KashmirHour #StandForKashmirOnFri

However, twitterati did not go easy on her. They criticised her for using the poem of an Indian poet when there are multiple Pakistani poets who have written about Kashmir.

