Eight injured as passenger bus overturns in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: At least eight people were injured when a passenger bus overturned here on Friday, police said.

According to details, driver of a passenger bus was feeling sleepy due to which it got out of control and turned turtle at Lahore Road near a chemical factory in Sheikhupura.

Eight people including Shahid 28, Rafaqat 37, Riasat 60, Tanveer 32, Ishfaq 23, Akhtar 40, Imran 30 and Nadeem 22, were critically injured in the accident.

The Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the injured passengers to a local hospital for treatment.