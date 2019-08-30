Deteriorating situation in IoK threat to regional peace, says Gen Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that the deteriorating situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir is a threat to regional peace.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief visited the headquarters at Gujranwala Corps.

During his visit, the COAS was briefed about the operational preparedness, said the ISPR.

In his address, the army chief said that the solidarity showed by the nation towards Kashmiris at Kashmir Hour is a strong message to the world.