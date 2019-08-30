Aerial firing incidents in DHA continuing unchecked

LAHORE: Incidents of aerial firing are currently on the rise in the provincial capital, especially in the Defence Housing Authority, as multiple incidents have been reported due to the police’s inability to stop this ruthless practice.

In a fresh incident, a stray bullet hit the rear windscreen of Pakistan Today Managing Editor Yousaf Nizami’s car while it was parked in the garage of his home in DHA Phase-1 on Friday evening. Fortunately the bullet did not cause bodily harm to any member of the family.

Every year hundreds of people are killed after being hit by stray bullets. While the police authorities have repeatedly claimed that they are taking action against aerial firing in the city, the truth is that this issue is becoming more common by every passing day.