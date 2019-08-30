Accountability Court orders confiscation of Suleman Shehbaz’s properties

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court ordered the relevant authorities to confiscate all properties of former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Suleman Shehbaz.

The court issued this order in relation to the ongoing corruption case against him.

The request to confiscate properties of Suleman was submitted in court by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

While hearing the case on Friday, judge Malik Amir Mohammad Khan assented to the request and issued the order to confiscate all the properties of accused.

During the hearing of this case, Suleman was also declared an absconder by the court and in an another order, the court asked to publish advertisement against the suspect.