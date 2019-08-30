A good display of solidarity

But a weekly exercise may cause fatigue

The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed widely in the country on Friday. People were asked by the Prime Minister to come out on the roads from 12 noon to 12:30pm to convey a message to the world that the Pakistani nation stands by their Kashmiri brethren. Government leaders in all the four provincial capitals joined the people in a show of solidarity. In Islamabad, traffic came to a halt for half an hour while sirens were sounded and the national anthem played. The Prime Minister addressed a rally outside his office where he assured the Kashmiris that Pakistan would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with them till they achieved freedom from the Indian yoke. In Karachi celebrities also took part in the rallies. In Lahore officials and workers from various government departments as well as people from all walks of life reached the Charing Cross where the provincial Governor and CM were also present. Police officers in uniform carrying Pakistan and AJK flags led the policemen’s rally. Schoolchildren too attended the event.

The people of Pakistan are aware of the atrocities being committed by the BJP government in the Valley. They can be relied upon to gather whenever necessary to show their commitment to the Kashmir cause. Holding weekly rallies for an indefinite period however may not be sustainable. There is a perception that diplomacy remains a weak point of the government. The Prime Minister needs now to concentrate on devising innovative ways to mould the public opinion in favour of Kashmir in important countries. The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister have so far talked to their counterparts in a number of countries on telephone. They should now travel to friendly countries to persuade them to condemn the Indian brutality and support the Kashmiri people’s struggle.

The government has to change its vindictive attitude towards the opposition to send a message of national unity at this crucial juncture. For this the Prime Minister should direct NAB to treat the politicians at least with the same sensitivity that the government wants to be shown to businessmen and bureaucrats.