12 injured as Karachi-bound train derails near Toba Tek Singh

LAHORE: At least 12 people were injured when three coaches of Karachi-bound Rehman Baba Express, along with their locomotive, derailed near Toba Tek Singh late Thursday night.

According to details, the passenger train was headed toward Karachi from Peshawar when it derailed in Punjab district of Toba Tek Singh. The incident caused the suspension of train service on the affected track.

Rescue and emergency teams immediately rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to DHQ hospital.

The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained. The railway engineering team has been working to remove derailed coaches from the track in order to restore train service.