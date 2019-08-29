Zardari taken to PIMS for medical treatment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who is suffering from backache and cardiac disease, was taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) in Islamabad on Thursday for medical tests.

According to hospital staff, the results of the tests, conducted on Thursday, will determine if the former president should be admitted to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Ahead of Zardari’s visit, the hospital was put under tight security. The former president was brought to the hospital in an armored vehicle.

PIMS’ Executive Director Dr. Ansar Masood told a private media house that Zardari’s visit was for routine tests.

The former president was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High Court (LHC) in the fake bank accounts case.

On Aug 16, the court sent the former president to Adiala jail on judicial remand.

Ever since Zardari’s arrest, PPP leaders have been accusing the government of not “not giving the former president access to health facilities”.

In a rather bizarre development on Monday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari alleged that the government was attempting to “murder” his father by not following doctors’ advice to have a medical check-up done of the imprisoned former president.